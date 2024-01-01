Short Interest in Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Drops By 18.0%

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the November 30th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bionomics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bionomics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.57% of Bionomics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bionomics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNOX traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 253,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,578. Bionomics has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bionomics in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Bionomics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

About Bionomics

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

