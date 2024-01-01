Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Grows By 54.9%

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the November 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CII. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 158,500.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 47,553.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $149,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average is $18.46.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.0995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

