Short Interest in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Declines By 24.6%

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,700 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the November 30th total of 392,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of BWEN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 139,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27. Broadwind has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $6.10.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $57.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.64 million. Broadwind had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadwind will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BWEN shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Broadwind from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

