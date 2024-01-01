Short Interest in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD) Drops By 17.5%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the November 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at CareCloud

In related news, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq purchased 217,824 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $341,983.68. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 5,002,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,853,171.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CareCloud news, Director Anne Busquet acquired 41,378 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $45,102.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,353.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq acquired 217,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $341,983.68. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 5,002,020 shares in the company, valued at $7,853,171.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 452,679 shares of company stock valued at $570,138. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareCloud

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud in the second quarter worth $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in CareCloud in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of CareCloud stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 183,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,784. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $4.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.13.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.09). CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $29.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.42 million. On average, research analysts expect that CareCloud will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareCloud has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

Recommended Stories

