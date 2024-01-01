Short Interest in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Decreases By 17.3%

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,850,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 8,280,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 967,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CARG shares. UBS Group started coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CarGurus by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,428,000 after purchasing an additional 23,382 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth approximately $880,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CarGurus by 54.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,932 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CarGurus by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARG traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.16. 539,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,287. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $24.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.66.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $219.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.65 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 21.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

