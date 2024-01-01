Short Interest in Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Decreases By 35.7%

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Chorus Price Performance

Shares of CHRYY remained flat at $23.93 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 214 shares, compared to its average volume of 745. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Chorus has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $27.32.

Get Chorus alerts:

About Chorus

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; data and voice services; and asymmetric digital subscriber line and high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services, as well as solutions for transport and infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.