Short Interest in Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Decreases By 35.7%

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Chorus Price Performance
Shares of CHRYY remained flat at $23.93 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 214 shares, compared to its average volume of 745. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Chorus has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $27.32.
About Chorus
