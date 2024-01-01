Short Interest in Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ) Drops By 14.5%

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the November 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Generation Asia I Acquisition by 6,982.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 924,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 911,184 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Generation Asia I Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $7,183,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Generation Asia I Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $4,165,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Generation Asia I Acquisition by 48.4% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 386,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 126,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Generation Asia I Acquisition by 900.0% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GAQ stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 15,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,734. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70. Generation Asia I Acquisition has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $11.20.

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

