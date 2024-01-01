Short Interest in HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Grows By 52.2%

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,967,000 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the November 30th total of 2,605,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,421,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
HUMBL Trading Down 10.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS HMBL opened at $0.00 on Monday. HUMBL has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.
HUMBL Company Profile
