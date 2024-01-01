Short Interest in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Decreases By 26.3%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 610,700 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the November 30th total of 828,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 389,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

Shares of LUNR stock opened at $2.56 on Monday. Intuitive Machines has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $136.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.10.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CPMG Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth about $14,270,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,888,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,549,000. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $2,430,000. Institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Machines

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.