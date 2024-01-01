Short Interest in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Rises By 54.8%

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the November 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COMT opened at $25.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.66. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $29.82. The company has a market capitalization of $714.50 million, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.302 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 5.11%. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -62.80%.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

