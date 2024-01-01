Short Interest in Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Increases By 56.7%

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the November 30th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Kutcho Copper Stock Down 1.9 %
OTCMKTS:KCCFF opened at $0.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10. Kutcho Copper has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.35.
Kutcho Copper Company Profile
