Short Interest in Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Increases By 56.7%

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the November 30th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kutcho Copper Stock Down 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:KCCFF opened at $0.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10. Kutcho Copper has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.35.

Kutcho Copper Company Profile

Kutcho Copper Corp., a resource development company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Kutcho copper-zinc-gold-silver project that consists of one mining lease and 72 mineral exploration claims covering an area of approximately 30,124 hectares located in northern British Columbia.

