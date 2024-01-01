Short Interest in Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Declines By 20.8%

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the November 30th total of 110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lesaka Technologies news, Director Ali Mazanderani acquired 322,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,170.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 322,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,170.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lesaka Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSAK. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Lesaka Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

Lesaka Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Lesaka Technologies stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $202.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.86. Lesaka Technologies has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $4.89.

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $136.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.66 million. Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lesaka Technologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Lesaka Technologies Company Profile

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.

Featured Stories

