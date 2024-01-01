Short Interest in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Expands By 16.5%

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 398,400 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 342,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Masonite International Stock Performance

DOOR stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.66. The company had a trading volume of 183,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,321. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.17. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $76.87 and a fifty-two week high of $109.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $702.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.21 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOOR. Robert W. Baird lowered Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Masonite International from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush lowered Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens lowered Masonite International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masonite International

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.97 per share, with a total value of $49,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at $509,607.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masonite International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,809,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 21.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,094,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,373,000 after buying an additional 194,110 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter valued at $13,283,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 23.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,994,000 after buying an additional 113,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 30.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 305,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,263,000 after buying an additional 70,829 shares in the last quarter.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Further Reading

