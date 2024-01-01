Short Interest in MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Drops By 20.2%

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the November 30th total of 2,130,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 11,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $247,804.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 417,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,784,110.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 11,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $247,804.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 417,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,784,110.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 16,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $310,764.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 429,682 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,413.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,084,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MeridianLink by 51.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,170,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,187,000 after acquiring an additional 398,326 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MeridianLink by 33.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,752,000 after purchasing an additional 373,637 shares in the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC increased its holdings in MeridianLink by 11.5% in the third quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,896,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,416,000 after purchasing an additional 298,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MeridianLink by 16.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,413,000 after acquiring an additional 161,769 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MeridianLink Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLNK traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.77. The stock had a trading volume of 70,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,664. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.28. MeridianLink has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MeridianLink will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MLNK. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MeridianLink in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MeridianLink currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.43.

MeridianLink Company Profile

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

