Short Interest in Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Decreases By 25.8%

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 84,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moving iMage Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moving iMage Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Free Report) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.39% of Moving iMage Technologies worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Moving iMage Technologies alerts:

Moving iMage Technologies Price Performance

MITQ traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.95. 39,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,018. Moving iMage Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.51.

About Moving iMage Technologies

Moving iMage Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Moving iMage Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $6.64 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. The company provides automation, pedestal, projection pod, and power management systems; and in-house designed and assembled lighting products and dimmers, as well as distributes digital cinema projectors and servers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moving iMage Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moving iMage Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.