Short Interest in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL) Decreases By 25.0%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Price Performance

OXLCL traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,715. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.20. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $24.47.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

About Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

