Short Interest in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Drops By 18.5%

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 713,700 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the November 30th total of 875,900 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 302,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 4,500 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $233,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,447.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $52,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,873.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 4,500 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $233,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,447.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,571 shares of company stock worth $393,875. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth about $1,054,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth about $1,059,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Pegasystems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Pegasystems Stock Down 1.2 %

PEGA stock traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $48.86. 167,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,226. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $33.31 and a 12-month high of $59.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $334.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.61 million. Pegasystems had a positive return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.49%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

