Short Interest in Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Drops By 26.4%

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the November 30th total of 85,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Predictive Oncology Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of POAI opened at $3.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.95. Predictive Oncology has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $13.88.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,018.52% and a negative return on equity of 109.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POAI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Predictive Oncology during the first quarter worth $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 2,582.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the third quarter worth about $378,000. 6.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

