Short Interest in Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Drops By 26.4%

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the November 30th total of 85,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Shares of POAI opened at $3.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.95. Predictive Oncology has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $13.88.
Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,018.52% and a negative return on equity of 109.76%.
Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.
