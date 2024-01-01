Short Interest in Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Grows By 53.1%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,200 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the November 30th total of 1,809,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 161.1 days.
Renesas Electronics Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of RNECF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,044. Renesas Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.75.
Renesas Electronics Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Renesas Electronics
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Renesas Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renesas Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.