Short Interest in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Drops By 22.6%

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the November 30th total of 2,120,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 802,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RPAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Repay from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Repay in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Repay in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Repay from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Repay in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Repay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.32.

Insider Transactions at Repay

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repay

In other news, CAO Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 2,124.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,733,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,615 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 79.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,688 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the third quarter worth about $8,492,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Repay by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,436,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,431,000 after buying an additional 788,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Repay by 203.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,175,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after buying an additional 788,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Repay Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $8.54 on Monday. Repay has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $74.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.73 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

