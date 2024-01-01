Short Interest in Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Increases By 22.9%

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the November 30th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 306.0 days.

Shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $263.75. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.63. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 1 year low of $175.12 and a 1 year high of $378.65.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

