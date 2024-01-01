Short Interest in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Drops By 25.2%

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the November 30th total of 5,630,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 97,798.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 266,885,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,675,435,000 after purchasing an additional 266,613,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,679,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,013,000 after buying an additional 2,965,808 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sealed Air by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,238,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,132,000 after buying an additional 2,159,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth $73,895,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6,889.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 563,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,516,000 after acquiring an additional 555,426 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Sealed Air Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Sealed Air stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.52. The company had a trading volume of 982,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.06. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.31. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $56.43.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 126.77%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

