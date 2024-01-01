Short Interest in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Increases By 25.4%

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the November 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 548,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,754,124.54. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,029,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,992,450.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $281,859.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,030,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,609,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,754,124.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,029,315 shares in the company, valued at $479,992,450.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,576. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Investments

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 67.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of SEIC opened at $63.55 on Monday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.19 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.80 and a 200-day moving average of $59.84.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

