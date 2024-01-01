Short Interest in Shimadzu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMZF) Declines By 31.3%

Shimadzu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 791,400 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the November 30th total of 1,152,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,978.5 days.
Shimadzu Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SHMZF remained flat at $25.46 during trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average is $29.56. Shimadzu has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $26.35.
About Shimadzu
