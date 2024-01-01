Short Interest in Shimadzu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMZF) Declines By 31.3%

Shimadzu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 791,400 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the November 30th total of 1,152,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,978.5 days.

Shimadzu Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SHMZF remained flat at $25.46 during trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average is $29.56. Shimadzu has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $26.35.

About Shimadzu

Shimadzu Corporation provides science and technology solutions in Japan. It operates through Measuring Instruments, Medical Equipment, Industrial Equipment, and Aircraft Equipment business segments. The company offers analytical and measuring instruments include gas and liquid chromatography, gas and liquid chromatograph-mass spectrometry, columns, reagents, and consumables, software and informatics, molecular spectroscopy, elemental analysis, surface analysis, life science lab instrument, material testing, non-destructive testing, total organic carbon analysis, continuous monitoring analysis, thermal analysis, particle size analysis, and balance products.

