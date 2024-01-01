Short Interest in Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Expands By 47.6%

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SRGHY traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.79. 3,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,612. Shoprite has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.27.

About Shoprite

Shoprite Holdings Ltd, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetics, and liquor products; furniture and home entertainment products; and electrical and household appliances.

