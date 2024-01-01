Short Interest in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Grows By 32.5%

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the November 30th total of 15,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SILC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Silicom from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ SILC opened at $18.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.09. Silicom has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $122.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.06 million for the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.41%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Silicom by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicom by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Silicom by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Silicom by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicom by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

