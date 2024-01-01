Short Interest in Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Drops By 20.1%

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,100 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the November 30th total of 271,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SRRTF opened at $9.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.86. Slate Grocery REIT has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $12.15.

Slate Grocery REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%.

Separately, CIBC started coverage on Slate Grocery REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

