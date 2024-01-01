Short Interest in The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Decreases By 14.3%

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2024

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAYGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Chiba Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CHBAY remained flat at $36.26 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.95. Chiba Bank has a one year low of $35.80 and a one year high of $37.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.54.

Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAYGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Chiba Bank had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter.

Chiba Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It offers various deposit products; and various loans and bills discounting products, as well as investment management and investment advisory services. The company also engages in securities, leasing, credit card, and credit guarantee business; management and collection of claims; and outsourcing of operational business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chiba Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiba Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.