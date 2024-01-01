Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 224 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,417,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.13. 3,860,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,166. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.55. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.23. The firm has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

