Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.35. 21,346,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,819,939. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.29. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.57 and a 52 week high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

