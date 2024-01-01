Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,385 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $5.27 on Monday, hitting $573.42. 300,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,579. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.86. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.15 and a 52-week high of $585.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $485.02 and its 200 day moving average is $461.41.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $474.08.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

