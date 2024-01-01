Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 286,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,945,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 42.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 14,714 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,247. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.95 and a 200-day moving average of $72.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $78.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

