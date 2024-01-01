Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $3.29 Million Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 8.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $612,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190,797 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 10.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 40.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Price Performance

GNTX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,265. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.96. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $34.33.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $575.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.57 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

