Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $9.54 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.7% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,820 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,964,000 after purchasing an additional 559,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,464,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,541,000 after purchasing an additional 74,443 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $111.63. 957,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,499. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.06 and its 200-day moving average is $106.16. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $112.36. The firm has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

