Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $911,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,599 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 445.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Oracle by 168.7% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 30.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Edward Jones raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.43. 6,899,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,153,689. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.76 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.22. The company has a market capitalization of $289.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

