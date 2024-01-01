Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Reduces Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 60.6% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.26. 691,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,673. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.65. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $121.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.87.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

