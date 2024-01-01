Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 1,501 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $93.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,342,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,051,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $94.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.98 and a 200-day moving average of $88.32.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Get Our Latest Report on TJX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.