Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 340 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 8.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 103.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.63.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,637,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $165.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.04.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 8.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,772 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,379 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.