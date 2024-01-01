Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 71 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNA. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 75.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,839,000 after purchasing an additional 46,146 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 105.3% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Snap-on by 131.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Snap-on by 4.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Snap-on during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Trading Down 0.4 %

Snap-on stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $288.84. 158,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $274.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $226.68 and a 52-week high of $297.26.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snap-on

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total transaction of $10,646,706.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,092,557.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.