Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 73 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.99.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $515,039. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.2 %

GS stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $385.77. 881,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,062. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $387.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

