Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up approximately 1.1% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.83.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $399.87. 1,104,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,036. The stock has a market cap of $112.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $375.94 and a 200 day moving average of $395.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

