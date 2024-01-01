Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,900 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the November 30th total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 530,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Silver Tiger Metals Price Performance

Silver Tiger Metals stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 182,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,567. Silver Tiger Metals has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.

Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

