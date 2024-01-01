Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,900 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the November 30th total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 530,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Silver Tiger Metals Price Performance
Silver Tiger Metals stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 182,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,567. Silver Tiger Metals has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.
Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile
