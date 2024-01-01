Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 530,300 shares, an increase of 56.4% from the November 30th total of 339,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.2 days.
Sino Land Stock Performance
Shares of SNLAF stock remained flat at $1.03 during midday trading on Monday. Sino Land has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10.
Sino Land Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sino Land
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Sino Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.