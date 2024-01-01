Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 530,300 shares, an increase of 56.4% from the November 30th total of 339,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.2 days.

Sino Land Stock Performance

Shares of SNLAF stock remained flat at $1.03 during midday trading on Monday. Sino Land has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10.

Sino Land Company Profile

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes shopping malls, offices, industrial buildings, residentials and car parks.

