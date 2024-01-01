Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2024

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 790,100 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the November 30th total of 606,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 149.1 days.

Skanska AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Skanska AB (publ) stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.97. Skanska AB has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $18.63.

Skanska AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through four segments: Construction, Residential Development, Commercial Property Development, and Investment Properties. The Construction segment builds schools, hospitals, healthcare and science laboratories, rail, subways, airports, highways, bridges, tunnels, commercial offices, and homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skanska AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skanska AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.