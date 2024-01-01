Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Short Interest Update

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 790,100 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the November 30th total of 606,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 149.1 days.
Skanska AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of Skanska AB (publ) stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.97. Skanska AB has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $18.63.
Skanska AB (publ) Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Skanska AB (publ)
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Skanska AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skanska AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.