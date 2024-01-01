Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) and Advanced Health Intelligence (NASDAQ:AHI) Critical Survey

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Free Report) and Advanced Health Intelligence (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.5% of Skillsoft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Advanced Health Intelligence shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Skillsoft shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Advanced Health Intelligence shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Skillsoft and Advanced Health Intelligence’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillsoft $555.12 million 0.26 -$724.96 million ($19.45) -0.90 Advanced Health Intelligence $1.88 million 9.73 -$8.64 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Advanced Health Intelligence has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Skillsoft.

Skillsoft has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Health Intelligence has a beta of 3.51, indicating that its stock price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Skillsoft and Advanced Health Intelligence’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillsoft -28.32% -25.26% -7.98% Advanced Health Intelligence N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Skillsoft and Advanced Health Intelligence, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillsoft 0 0 3 0 3.00 Advanced Health Intelligence 0 0 0 0 N/A

Skillsoft currently has a consensus price target of $45.33, suggesting a potential upside of 157.87%. Given Skillsoft’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Skillsoft is more favorable than Advanced Health Intelligence.

Summary

Advanced Health Intelligence beats Skillsoft on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides skillsoft content and global knowledge services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Skillsoft Content and Global Knowledge. It provides content services, including leadership and business skills, technology and developer, and compliance; as well as cloud-based content on various open platform and talent management solutions. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their people. Skillsoft Corp. is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

About Advanced Health Intelligence

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. operates as a mobile application and technology development company in Australia and internationally. It offers biometric health assessments, a multi-step process that employs facial scanning, heart rate measurements, body composition analysis, and cardiovascular fitness tests that evaluates an individual's health. The company also provides FaceScan, process that estimates on heart rate, respiration rate, blood pressure, and other through facial scans; BodyScan, a smart body composition and dimensioning technology that enables user to check and assess body dimensions using a smartphone; and DermaScan, a dermatological scanner. It serves mobile health and telehealth, life and health insurance, wellness, and government sectors. The company was formerly known as Advanced Human Imaging Limited and changed its name to Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. in December 2022. Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in South Perth, Australia.

