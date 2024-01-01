SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Short Interest Up 31.4% in December

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,500 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the November 30th total of 319,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SLR Investment from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLR Investment
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SLR Investment Price Performance
NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $15.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $820.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.12. SLR Investment has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.93.
SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $59.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.
SLR Investment Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.31%.
About SLR Investment
SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.
