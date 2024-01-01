SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $176.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. HSBC lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Northland Securities raised SolarEdge Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Guggenheim downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.50.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 3.2 %

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $93.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.68. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.53. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $345.80.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). The business had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 173.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.