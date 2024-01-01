SOLVE (SOLVE) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $330,807.46

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 1st. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0247 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a market cap of $16.69 million and approximately $330,807.46 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SOLVE has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SOLVE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00009673 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 675,125,013 tokens. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SOLVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOLVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.