SOMESING Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 1st. One SOMESING token can currently be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $63.98 million and $1.11 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SOMESING Token Profile

SOMESING was first traded on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,091,940,922 tokens. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

SOMESING Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

