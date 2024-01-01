Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Up 39.5% in December

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the November 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Sompo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMPNY traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.45. 7,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,546. Sompo has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.34.

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Sompo had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter.

About Sompo

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

